A Grantham man has been warned to expect a custodial sentence after he admitted stealing fuel from South Kesteven District Council over a five year period.

Leonard Frankish, 65, of Princess Drive, Grantham, pleaded guilty to a single charge of theft from South Kesteven District Council when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The theft occurred between December 1, 2015 and July 4, 2020.

Lincoln Crown Court (52641160)

Karen Walton, defending Frankish, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation report and to prepare a basis of plea containing the value of fuel he accepted taking.

Miss Walton told the court it was likely that Frankish would accept a figure of over £10,000 but not as high as £38,000.

She added Frankish was also in a position to pay compensation.

"He is currently working full time as a sub-contractor, Miss Walton said. "His wife is working full time."

Miss Walton said Frankish admitted syphoning off fuel after getting a new car.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, told the court it was "perfectly plain" that Frankish had been engaged in a pattern of behaviour over a "good few years."

Judge Simon Hirst agreed to adjourn the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 15 December.

The Judge warned Frankish: "You have pleaded guilty to this offence.

"At the moment we don't know the amount that you accept you have taken.

"Plainly what you have done passes the custodial threshold, the only issue is how long that will be or if that sentence can be suspended."

Frankish was granted unconditional bail.