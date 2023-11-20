A Grantham man is preparing his Christmas light display once again to raise money for charity.

Simon Haynes, who lives in Becketts Close, has started to put up his festive display ahead of his switch on Friday, December 1.

Mr Haynes is lighting up his home once again to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Simon Haynes with his Christmas lights for 2023.

Last year, he raised over £160 for the hospice with his light display.

Simon said: “I have great delight in lighting up the end of my road and bringing the spirit of Christmas for all to see.

“This is the fourth year I have done this and it’s getting bigger and better every time.

Some of the lights featured in this year's display.

“I do this for the end of life cancer charity as unfortunately I lost a dear friend to stomach cancer who died in the hospice and another to breast cancer who unfortunately didn’t get there.

“I think about them every year I put the lights up and hope that they can see them up in heaven knowing it’s all for them.

“I put all money raised towards the grand total which is also getting bigger yearly, hoping this year to top over £200 as last year was £165.”

Simon will officially switch his lights on at 4.30pm on December 1.

They will be lit up daily throughout December from 4.30pm until 10.30pm.

Anyone who would like to donate can leave a donation in an envelope and post it through Simon’s postbox at 9 Becketts Close, Grantham.