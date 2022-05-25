Former Grantham man John Gorée has been presented with a British Empire Medal to honour his work in social care, spanning over four decades.

John, who lived in Grantham for 30 years, before he moved to Donington earlier last year, has been recognised for his work with the disabled in Lincolnshire and the Midlands.

On being presented with the BEM, John said: “I feel truly thankful and humbled to receive the British Empire Medal surrounded by so many people who mean so much to me.

John Gorée is formally recognised for his contribution to social care. Credit: Andrew Deptford

"My family and friends are forever supportive and I am eternally grateful to have worked with such fantastic teams of people in the Midlands and Lincolnshire at Ambient Support - we come to work every day with a smile, even when it’s difficult, knowing that we can make a positive impact to individual lives.”

Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis formally presented the award to John in a special ceremony held at the Guildhall in Grantham today (Wednesday, May 25).

Mr Dennis said: "There is definitely something about Grantham, over the last few months I have been privileged to meet people from very different walks of life who have received national honours and John is continuing that wonderful spirit of community activity with the work he has done over the last four decades for his service in social care.

John Gorée is presented with his British Empire Medal by the Lord-Lieutenant. Credit: Andrew Deptford

"I am delighted that, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, I am able to present John with the Medal of the Order of the British Empire.”

The presentation was followed by refreshments, and was attended by John's close family and friends, as well as colleagues from national charity, Ambient Support.

John started his career in 1982 as a care assistant, and later trained as a Learning Disability nurse in the NHS in 1985 before moving into social care where he joined Ambient Support 21 years ago. Prior to his retirement in May last year, John oversaw a team looking after 269 service users as Regional Manager for the Lincolnshire and The Midlands.

John’s passion was to ensure that a ‘person-centered’ approach was at the very heart of decision making at every level of the charity, and he introduced news ways of thinking and devised many schemes and projects that realised this type of care.

John Gorée celebrates with family, friends and colleagues at Guildhall in Grantham. Credit: Andrew Deptford

Mark Milton, the CEO of Ambient added: “It was truly delightful to see so many people gather together to celebrate John’s outstanding career.

"His services to Ambient alone have been thoroughly commendable - a true trail blazer for change and a fearless advocate for people with disability and a pioneer in ensuring the voices of the people we support, are heard.

"We are forever grateful for his enthusiasm, dedication and his willingness to believe that everyone can lead a valued and meaningful life. John truly encapsulates what we call, ‘The Ambient Way’.”

The ‘John Gorée Awards’ were launched by Ambient last November as a way of honouring the retired regional manager following his 40-year career.

John has generously donated £5,000 to the charity to run the award scheme in his name over the next 10 years which celebrates staff who deliver exceptional care and support to the people they look after.

This award for John comes after Grantham table tennis coach John Mapletoft was announced as a recipient of the same medal, and was invited to receive this at Buckingham Palace last week.

Find out more about The John Gorée Award here and about the work Ambient does here.