Ancaster man presents cheque for £1,600 to Grantham Foodbank after dragging two SUV tyres around villages
A man who dragged two tyres around his village has presented a cheque to a foodbank.
Jason Wallace-Sims, who lives in Ancaster, dragged two SUV tyres around Ancaster and Sudbrook for five days from February 21 to raise money for Grantham Foodbank.
He presented a cheque of £1,600 to the foodbank this morning (Thursday).
Jason said: "Knowing that the foodbank provides over 1,000 meals every three days or so and that many people will benefit, it’s a fantastic feeling to being part of the solution.
"Without the generosity of the people who donated, it wouldn’t have been possible.
"So a big thank you to all those near and far who donated."
Jason dragged the tyres around the two villages for at least five kilometres a day.
He plans to carry out more challenges for charity in the future.
His next will be a 24-hour endurance event to raise money for mental health charities, planned for later in the year.