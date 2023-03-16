A man who dragged two tyres around his village has presented a cheque to a foodbank.

Jason Wallace-Sims, who lives in Ancaster, dragged two SUV tyres around Ancaster and Sudbrook for five days from February 21 to raise money for Grantham Foodbank.

He presented a cheque of £1,600 to the foodbank this morning (Thursday).

Jason Wallace-Sims presented a cheque of £1,600 to Grantham Foodbank. (63022776)

Jason said: "Knowing that the foodbank provides over 1,000 meals every three days or so and that many people will benefit, it’s a fantastic feeling to being part of the solution.

"Without the generosity of the people who donated, it wouldn’t have been possible.

"So a big thank you to all those near and far who donated."

Jason dragged the tyres around the two villages for at least five kilometres a day.

He plans to carry out more challenges for charity in the future.

His next will be a 24-hour endurance event to raise money for mental health charities, planned for later in the year.