Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Ancaster man presents cheque for £1,600 to Grantham Foodbank after dragging two SUV tyres around villages

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:00, 16 March 2023

A man who dragged two tyres around his village has presented a cheque to a foodbank.

Jason Wallace-Sims, who lives in Ancaster, dragged two SUV tyres around Ancaster and Sudbrook for five days from February 21 to raise money for Grantham Foodbank.

He presented a cheque of £1,600 to the foodbank this morning (Thursday).

Jason Wallace-Sims presented a cheque of £1,600 to Grantham Foodbank. (63022776)
Jason Wallace-Sims presented a cheque of £1,600 to Grantham Foodbank. (63022776)

Jason said: "Knowing that the foodbank provides over 1,000 meals every three days or so and that many people will benefit, it’s a fantastic feeling to being part of the solution.

"Without the generosity of the people who donated, it wouldn’t have been possible.

"So a big thank you to all those near and far who donated."

Jason dragged the tyres around the two villages for at least five kilometres a day.

He plans to carry out more challenges for charity in the future.

His next will be a 24-hour endurance event to raise money for mental health charities, planned for later in the year.

Grantham Human Interest Quirky Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE