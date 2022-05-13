A couple’s relationship was taken to new heights when Ashley Smith proposed to his girlfriend during a skydive.

Ashley, 31, proposed to his partner of two years, Jodie Taylor, 28, as she came down to earth at Skydive Langar.

The unique proposal took place on Saturday, May 7, when Ashley arranged for a large banner asking ‘Will you marry me Jodie ?’ to be placed in the landing zone, which could be seen from 100ft up.

Ashley proposing to Jodie after she lands (56570988)

Jodie and Ashley, both from Grantham, completed a skydive that afternoon, after going up in the same plane, but thanks to help from their friends, family and staff at Skydive Langar, Ashley says Jodie had no idea what he was planning.

Ashley, a crane driver with Balfour Beatty, explained the whole thing has taken him months to plan, and it was supposed to happen last month but the skydives had to be rearranged due to poor weather conditions.

Ashley said: “I had done a skydive for charity towards the end of last year and really enjoyed it and I wanted to go again, so I was talking to Jodie about what it was like and skydiving was on her bucket list.”

The happy couple, Ashley Smith and Jodie Taylor (56570978)

Ashley said that he was at a stage where he was wanting to pop the question to Jodie, a nursery worker and law student, and “just thought I would put them both together and combine them both.”

He added: “She didn’t have a clue, although she started getting a bit suspicious when I was inviting everyone but I said skydiving was a big event.

“It was such an experience, I paid for a video package so it’s all on camera and captured her reaction.”

The couple would like to thank all their family and friends for watching as well as a special thanks to the staff and instructors at Skydive Langar who helped make the proposal special.

Jodie floating down to see Ashley and the 'Will you marry me banner' (56570984)

Josh Carratt, operations manager at Skydive Langar, said: “Skydiving is such a unique experience so what better way to mark a special occasion than with a tandem jump.

“We do welcome quite a few couples each year who come to have the experience of a lifetime together and then propose; we’ve had most do it on the landing area once they reach the ground, and our staff are on hand to help with delivery of the ring, and a few have done it by writing messages on their gloves and showing them to the camera in freefall to be revealed once they watch the video later.

“It’s always a lot of fun for us as staff here, too, to be part of people’s special moments, which include proposals, wedding anniversaries, birthdays, charity jumps

and many just for the fun of it.”