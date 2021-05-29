An escape room fan enlisted a game creator to help him pop the question to his girlfriend.

Ryan Robertson booked a game from One Way Out Escape Rooms, in Oakham, to surprise his partner Carrie-Ann Langridge, who lives in Wilsford.

And it was here that he came across escape bags, which feature a puzzle that can done anywhere.

Ryan Robertson and Carrie-Ann Langridge. (47610963)

The pair, who have regularly completed escape rooms since their second date, travelled to Coningsbrough Castle, in South Yorkshire, for a day out where they tackled the Lost Traveller challenge together.

But unbeknownst to Carrie-Ann, Ryan had called upon Oakham game creator Tessa Angell to adapt one of the clues in the escape bag, spelling out the words ‘Wed me?’, with which to propose while they were there.

Carrie-Ann was unaware of the life-changing question she was about to be asked. She said: “I had no idea. I was completely oblivious! They put it in a maths question and I’m not good with maths.

“I said an awful lot of words and not one of them was yes! But I got there eventually.”

Ryan got the idea after previously visiting the One Way Out Escape Rooms with Carrie-Ann and enquiring with Tessa about the backpacks.

He said: “I thought it might be a good way to [propose], so I reached out to Tessa and she was really on board with helping out!”

When asked if he was nervous in the build up to popping the question, Ryan said: “I was very immersed in the game. So, we were doing the last puzzle and I realised where we were in the process, so I made sure she was the one rearranging the letters, so that I could be on one knee while she was reading it out. It worked out perfectly.”

The happy couple met online around 10 months ago, sharing interests in the Scottish Highland Games and falconry.

Carrie-Ann, 33, said: “It was one of those rare things, we actually got chatting about falconry and the Highland Games. He used to compete and I used to watch. I went for the birds and he was throwing things.”

Ryan, 37, moved over from Newark, New Jersey, in the USA, back in September for work.

Ryan and Carrie-Ann are aiming to get married next summer, possibly in June or July, but are in no rush.

Ryan is in full control of the honeymoon, which will be a total surprise for Carrie-Ann.

He added: “With everyone coming out of lockdown, there’s a lot of weddings getting planned, so it’s really a matter of finding something that works for us.”

Tessa launched the escape bag game last summer. It was developed a year earlier with the aim of hiring it out for parties and corporate events, but proved particularly popular during the coronavirus lockdowns while people were stuck at home.

The game starts when a bag is found in the woods. Players must access the pockets, crack the codes and unlock its secrets in order to reunite the lost traveller with his bag.

Tessa said: “Ryan was a little cryptic when he first got in touch to ask if the game could be customised, but after finding out what it was for, I was happy to help.

“It was only an extra hour of work and it was worth it.”

Tessa rewrote one of the clues towards the end of the game and was delighted to receive a call from Carrie-Ann to say they had solved it.

“They didn’t actually finish the game after that,” said Tessa.

She is looking forward to welcoming the couple to try out an escape room in Oakham after including a gift voucher as an engagement present.