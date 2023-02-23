A Ropsley man running two miles every day this month has raised almost £1,700 for a stillbirth charity.

Nigel Earth, who turned 59 today (Thursday), has run two miles every day so far in February and is set to complete his challenge next week.

The medication delivery driver is running in aid of Sands, The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity, for his friend.

Nigel Earth after run number 22 on Wednesday. (62605456)

Sally Earth, Nigel's wife, explained that the challenge was supposed to be one mile a day, but became two miles each day as Nigel "likes a challenge".

Nigel said: “Physically, it’s hard. I’m not a runner! The generosity of everybody that I’ve been to has been amazing. I’m up to nearly £1,700.

“If you’re going to do a challenge, you might as well make it a challenge. I felt I could do a mile quite comfortably, two was a bit of a step up.

Nigel after his first run. (62605462)

“I really didn’t [expect such a reaction]. It’s been an emotional journey. It’s been incredible. It really has."

Sally said: "Nigel has been supported by his clients and our local community in Ropsley.

"He has been overwhelmed by the generosity and strong feeling of devotion from everyone and by the many many people who have opened up and told him of their own losses in the past.

"Many older ladies have mentioned how they suffered miscarriages and still births but had no support back in their day.

"He is genuinely a wonderfully positive kind and good man. I am very moved and proud of his efforts."

To find out more about Nigel's challenge or to donate, visit his Facebook page.

Alongside his running efforts, Nigel is 6,500km into his 'Around the World in 80 Months' virtual challenge, which could continue until he is 65.

Nigel said: "Sally’s daughter challenged me, she’s a teacher. She was doing Around the World in 80 Days with her kids and said I should do a challenge.

"I said I can’t do it in 80 days so we settled on 80 months which will take me to age 65."