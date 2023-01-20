A Grantham man has raised £160 through his Christmas light switch-on for a local hospice that supported his friends.

Simon Haynes, who lives on Becketts Close, raises money for St Barnabas Hospice every year through the festive switch-on.

With the help of his friend Sue Grant, who was the face of Barnabas bear, he raised £160 for the hospice and the cheque was presented to Paisley Paddison, fundraising officer for the hospice, earlier today (Friday).

Sue Grant (left), Paisley Paddison (middle) and Simon Haynes (right). (61967915)

Simon said: "It was a great thing to do and I really enjoy doing it.

"It was a challenge this year with work on and everything else. It took two and a half weeks to put up.

"My neighbour Sue was my inspiration as she was the one who egged me on to get on and sort it.

"This Christmas we are going bigger and better as we've already started buying new things in the sale."

The lights come on at Becketts Close. (61067734)

Sue, who lives two doors down from Simon, helped him where she could as she works full time as a social worker.

She said: "I was on his case because he was picking up all these shifts at work and didn't have enough time to put up the lights.

"Everyday I would say to him have you done this yet or how are you going to do that?"

St Barnabas Hospice is a Lincolnshire-based charity that provides palliative and end-of-life care to those with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

Paisley, who received the cheque on behalf of the charity, said: "He [Simon] does a fabulous job every year with the lights and it always looks so great.

"The money he has raised will go directly to providing that care for those in Lincolnshire with terminal illness."

Last year, Simon raised £155 for the hospice with the Christmas lights.

One of Simon's friends was looked after at St Barnabas Hospice before she died of stomach cancer.

Another friend was due to go into the hospice but sadly died of cancer before they went there.