A man has raised more than £800 for the Air Ambulance through his 100th birthday celebrations.

Edwin Crow, of Ropsley, celebrated his 100th birthday at Ropsley Village Hall on Saturday, November 27.

Instead of gifts, his family and friends gave donations to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, raising a total of £870.

Edwin Crow celebrating with family and friends (54055089)

Edwin and his family would like to thank everyone for their generous donations to the cause.

His daughter, Hazel Selby, said: "He raised money when he had his 90th and that went to LIVES and he is a great supporter of the NHS and related services.

"He's had a lot of support from the NHS and LIVES, the ambulance service and the hospital, and he likes to give something back when he can."

Edwin Crow and his letter from The Queen (54055100)

The new Ropsley Village Hall recently opened, replacing the former village hall.

Hazel added:"When my dad and mum got married in 1949 they had there wedding reception in the previous village hall, which was the new one at the time, and their wedding was the first function in it.

"With this village hall, I think his 100th birthday party was one of the first private events there."