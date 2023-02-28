A Ropsley man has completed a month of running to raise nearly £2,000 for a stillbirth charity.

Nigel Earth, 59, ran two miles a day during February in aid of Sands, a stillbirth and neonatal death charity, completing his last run today (February 28).

The medication delivery driver said he was "blown away" by the support he had received, with the total raised at £1,990 as of this afternoon.

Nigel Earth after run number 22 on Wednesday. (62605456)

Nigel has run 59.65 miles during February, and he said he had "not found it easy", but described the challenge as being "worth every step".

He said: "I took this challenge on to raise money and awareness for stillbirth and neonatal deaths (Sands), not for notoriety.

"I chose this particular charity to raise money because a good friend has very recently suffered a bereavement of the kind that sands support.

Nigel Earth completed his month of running. (62712660)

"I hoped to show my friend I understand that life after this kind of loss will never be the same but that there is hope and that with friends and the support of professionals, survival is possible, and that the love and care you need is there.

"I have heard many sad stories from many of the people who have supported me through sponsorship, some have brought me to tears.

"I hope that listening has helped the ladies and gents who have confided in me to express themselves in a positive way, and to show them that others care even if their loss happened many years ago.

"Thank you to all who have contributed, you are all amazing in your generosity."

Alongside his running efforts, Nigel is 6,500km into his 'Around the World in 80 Months' virtual challenge, which could continue until he is 65.

Nigel said: "Sally’s daughter challenged me, she’s a teacher. She was doing Around the World in 80 Days with her kids and said I should do a challenge.

"I said I can’t do it in 80 days so we settled on 80 months which will take me to age 65."