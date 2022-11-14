A Grantham woman feels "proud" of her husband after he raised money to have a defibrillator installed at his workplace where he suffered a heart attack 10 years ago.

Chris Willis, 52, committed to running five kilometres a day throughout October and raised £2,500 to have the machine installed at Vale Protected Clothing in Langar Airfield.

His wife Samantha Willis, who has been married to Chris for 22 years, says all of his family are "really chuffed for him," she said.

Chris Willis running in the past. Photo courtesy of Samantha Willis (60591830)

Samantha added: "Since he had his heart attack [10 years ago] it completely changed him.

"He just wanted to do something that could help. He was only after £1,400 as that is the price of a machine and ended up raising over £2,000.

"We are all really proud of him."

Chris Willis running in the past. Photo courtesy of Samantha Willis (60591835)

At 42 years old, Chris suffered a heart attack when he was in work which "was in the middle of nowhere," said Samantha.

Three of his work colleagues had to get him into a car and take him to Grantham and District Hospital, where he was later taken to Lincoln County Hospital.

As the machine only costs £1,400 and Chris raised more, the rest of the money will be donated to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Chris Willis running in the past. Photo courtesy of Samantha Willis (60591858)

Samantha concluded: "On the last day [of his 5k run], the kids and grandkids ran with Chris for a bit but they couldn't keep up with him.

"He loved that!"

The defibrillator has been delivered and it awaiting to be fitted.