A man has raised over £1,500 for a foodbank by dragging two SUV tyres around his village.

For five days, Jason Wallace-Sims dragged two SUV tyres around Sudbrook and Ancaster, where he lives with his wife and son.

From this, he has raised £1,553 which will be donated to Grantham Foodbank.

Jason Wallace-Sims, who lives in Ancaster. (62914895)

Jason got the idea to pull tyres as a form of fitness and started doing it before Christmas.

He said: "While pulling the tyres I had to focus a lot on blocking out the discomfort."

Then, when he learned his daughter and her partner were planning to swim over 5,000 metres as part of a team to raise money for foodbanks in Devon and Cornwall, he thought, "how I could adapt what I was doing to raise money for the local foodbanks?"

Jason added: "I decided it had to be something different and I had to put myself into an uncomfortable situation to raise more awareness.

"So I decided that I would pull the types a minimum of five kilometres a day for five days, wearing just shorts and boots, whatever the weather.

"As well as raising money for the foodbank, I also wanted to raise awareness of how some families are being forced to choose whether they eat or heat their homes, due to austerity and the cost of living."

The weather played in Jason's favour as it wasn't as cold as he thought it would be when dragging the tyres.

However, he did get some "strange looks from drivers seeing this semi-clothed man pulling tyres around Ancaster", he added.

He said: "Getting prepared each morning to go outside in the cold and get cracking wasn’t actually too difficult to achieve, as I am pretty stubborn.

"Once I set my mind on completing something I have to see it through, and the added benefit of raising money for people who really need it made all the discomfort worthwhile.

"The support from my wife, son, friends, family and fellow villagers was fantastic."

Jason plans to present the money to the Grantham Foodbank on either March 15 or March 16 after he gets back from the North Sea, where he works as a health and safety medic.

He concluded: "This will not be my last fundraiser and I intend to carry out more challenges in the future, with one being planned to take place later in the year.

"This will be a 24-hour endurance event to raise money for mental health charities."