Grantham man raising money for sport wheelchairs for son and wife suffering from brain condition

By Katie Green
Published: 07:00, 16 September 2022

A Grantham man is raising money to buy two tennis wheelchairs for his wife and son, so they can have their own when playing the sport.

Emma Chappell, 31, and her son Ollie, nine, both suffer from cavernomas, a brain condition that causes hemorrhages and hemorrhagic strokes.

After discovering Grantham Tennis Club provided dedicated disability coaching sessions, the two began to play there and have been welcomed with open arms.

