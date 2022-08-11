A man born in Grantham has released his first book looking back at letters his parents wrote during their time apart during the Second World War.

Andrew Bond, aged 75, who currently lives in Charring in Kent but was born in Grantham, has released My Dearest, My Darling.

The book is made up of a collection of over 350 letters which were sent between his parents Lawrence Bond and Millicent Bond from February 1943 until November 1945.