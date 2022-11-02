A man robbed a Grantham Costcutter store at knifepoint last night (November 1).

The man, believed to be aged between 23 and 35 years old, entered the Costcutter on Springfield Road at around 9.15pm and put on a balaclava.

He then made his way to the till where he pulled out a knife and used it to threaten staff, Lincolnshire Police reported.

CCTV image from the Costcutter on Springfield Road. Photo courtesy of Lincolnshire Police (60398419)

The man then made off with a sum of cash and left the scene.

The man is described as white, possibly Eastern European, with a medium build and short dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing and is believed to have a tattoo on his left hand.

Police are looking to speak to a man from the CCTV image who they believe might be able to help with information in connection to the robbery.

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101 and quote incident 440 of 1 November.

They can also be emailed at force.control@lincs.police.uk, quoting the incident number in the subject line.

To remain anonymous information can be sent via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.