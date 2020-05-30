Grantham man raises over £4,500 for the NHS by running five marathons in a week
Published: 14:00, 30 May 2020
A Grantham man completed five marathons in the space of a week to raise money for NHS Charities Together.
Joshua Knight, a business development manager, has so far raised over £4,500 for NHS charities after completing the monumental challenge of running 131 miles over the course of just seven days.
His challenge began on the morning of last Saturday and continued until Friday, and saw him burn a whopping 13,875 calories.
Read moreGranthamHuman Interest
More by this authorMatthew Taylor