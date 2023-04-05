Harlaxton man runs London Landmarks Half Marathon for Great Ormond Street Hospital
A man from Harlaxton ran a half marathon in aid of a children's hospital.
Liam Geeson, 26, took part in London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday (April 2) along with a group of his colleagues at Mintel, a market research company based in London.
The team ran the 13 mile distance to support Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Liam, who now lives in London, used the race as a training run ahead of his second marathon, which takes place in Manchester in just a few weeks.
He said: "It was such a great atmosphere to soak up with all the local landmarks and fantastic support a long the way.
"The medal this year was awesome!"
To find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/team/mintellondonlandmarks
Liam's overall finish time was two hours and two minutes.