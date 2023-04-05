A man from Harlaxton ran a half marathon in aid of a children's hospital.

Liam Geeson, 26, took part in London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday (April 2) along with a group of his colleagues at Mintel, a market research company based in London.

The team ran the 13 mile distance to support Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Liam Geeson after finishing the London Landmarks Half Marathon. (63382129)

Liam, who now lives in London, used the race as a training run ahead of his second marathon, which takes place in Manchester in just a few weeks.

He said: "It was such a great atmosphere to soak up with all the local landmarks and fantastic support a long the way.

"The medal this year was awesome!"

To find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/team/mintellondonlandmarks

Liam's overall finish time was two hours and two minutes.