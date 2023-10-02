A man has been seriously injured in a crash earlier today (Monday).

Lincolnshire Police were called to the crash involving two lorries on the A1 at Little Ponton.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 234 of today reported at 1.56pm refers to a two vehicle RTC involving two lorries on the southbound carriageway of the A1 at Little Ponton.

The A1 near Grantham. Photo: Paul Clark

“One man has been taken to hospital with injuries reported as serious.

“The southbound lane remains closed.

“The northbound lane was closed for a short time to allow the air ambulance to land. It is now reopened.”