Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash on A1 south of Grantham
Published: 16:47, 02 October 2023
A man has been seriously injured in a crash earlier today (Monday).
Lincolnshire Police were called to the crash involving two lorries on the A1 at Little Ponton.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 234 of today reported at 1.56pm refers to a two vehicle RTC involving two lorries on the southbound carriageway of the A1 at Little Ponton.
“One man has been taken to hospital with injuries reported as serious.
“The southbound lane remains closed.
“The northbound lane was closed for a short time to allow the air ambulance to land. It is now reopened.”