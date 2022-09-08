A 58-year-old man is running his first marathon for a dementia charity.

Michael Fletcher, from Bottesford, will run the London Marathon on Sunday October 2 for Alzheimer's Society in memory of his parents, Fred and Veronica, who both died recently from dementia-related illnesses.

Despite suffering from two bouts of Covid and injuries, Michael is determined to complete the marathon to raise as much money as possible for the charity.

Michael Fletcher. (59178386)

Michael, who works for national recruitment company Hays, explained that training had been "difficult", but said that he was "looking forward to raising some funds".

He said: "Up until July, training was going great, then I was hit by another bout of Covid and a leg injury, so that put me back, but I’m okay. I’m in good shape overall and looking forward to it in a perverse sort of way. It’s my first marathon."

Michael, who stands at 6'7 and is more used to cycling than running, was originally meant to run the marathon in 2021, but had to postpone as his niece got married the day before he was set to complete the challenge.

Michael Fletcher will run in Memory of Fred and Veronica Fletcher. (59164592)

His wife and family will travel down to the capital to cheer him on.

Michael added: “The real aim has always been do it in front of the crowds. It’s one of those landmark events and part of it to do it in front of a quarter of a million people.

“I’ve got good support which is great and always really helps with this sort of things."

Michael said that he wants to complete the marathon to make his parents proud, adding that "the service and support provided to us as a family by the Alzheimer’s Society made a huge difference in helping us to understand and manage the remaining time we had with them in an informed and positive way".

He continued: “My dad did his time in the services, proudly independent, and then to see him go downhill quite quickly and, not the lack of funding, but the lack of understanding there is about Alzheimer’s.

"The amount of people that are going to have this horrible disease in the next 15 years is mind numbing. We need to be better educated."

A report in 2019, commissioned by Alzheimer’s Society from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), found that there are currently around 900,000 people with dementia in the UK. This is projected to rise to 1.6 million people by 2040.

The pandemic has caused a shortfall in funds for research into dementia and supporting those families in need of help.

To donate or find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Michael-Fletcher1963

Michael added: "I spent my life trying to make my parents proud and I sincerely hope that my contribution in this year’s marathon would have made them smile and stand proud that their son is “doing his bit”."