A staff member at the Willbond Plumbing Centre in Grantham is raising money for charity by doing a skydive.

Mick Roberts, 45, and who lives on the Manthorpe estate in Grantham, is assistant manager at the plumbing centre.

He is doing a skydive on Friday, August 12 to raise money for the Grantham Journal Children's Fund through his work.

Mick said: "I am a bit of a thrill seeker so I am really looking forward to the skydive.

"Raising money for any charity is important and if you can what better charity is there than one for children."

The other plumbing centre staff are also involved in the fundraising for the fund.

Sam Rowsell, manager of Willbond Plumbing Centre, added: "We were tasked at the beginning of the year to pick a charity and do some fundraising.

Grantham Journal Children's Fund

"Rather than doing something generic like a coffee morning, we thought we would do something people can get behind.

"It's a really worthwhile cause to get behind that is in need of support.

"It's not something that should be thought about when you see what the charity does. The thing you should think about is how much to donate."

Mick's skydive will be taking place on August 12 at Sibson Airfield, just off the A1 south of Stamford.

A registered charity formerly known as the Christopher Buckingham Appeal, the GJCF exists to give financial support to local families with a disabled child and also organises a memorable festival or trip each year, free of charge to the child (aged up to 14) and their siblings, parents and carers.