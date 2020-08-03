A man is riding 150 miles in aid of NHS charities together, with his route stopping at various hospitals throughout Lincolnshire.

James Clarke, of Boston, will be undertaking a 150 mile bike ride for NHS Charities Together on Tuesday August 4.

He has called the event "A Big Thank You to our Heroes!" Bike Ride, and will be starting from Boston Market Place, before heading to Pilgrim Hospital, Louth (County Hospital), Lincoln (County Hospital), Grantham (& District Hospital) before finishing back in Boston Market Place.