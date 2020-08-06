Home   News   Article

Man spotted 'hiding' in bushes in children's playing field near Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 15:10, 06 August 2020

Police have launched an investigation after a 'suspicious' man was spotted hiding in bushes near a children's play area.

The man was spotted at the playing field at Great Gonerby at approximately 9.30pm last night (Wednesday, August 5)

The man is believed to have been wearing a grey/white hoodie with a dark baseball cap and driving driving a grey van.

Police made enquiries and searched the area but did not locate the man.

Grantham

