Man spotted 'hiding' in bushes in children's playing field near Grantham
Published: 15:10, 06 August 2020
Police have launched an investigation after a 'suspicious' man was spotted hiding in bushes near a children's play area.
The man was spotted at the playing field at Great Gonerby at approximately 9.30pm last night (Wednesday, August 5)
The man is believed to have been wearing a grey/white hoodie with a dark baseball cap and driving driving a grey van.
Police made enquiries and searched the area but did not locate the man.
