A man who recently returned to the area from the USA has set up a gardening business.

Rory Koper, 23, returned to his village of Foston from New York just before the travel ban to the USA was enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With very little to do during lockdown, Rory took it upon himself to start Grantham Gardening Services, which not only offers general services for people’s backyards, but also allows him to provide company for those isolating, from a safe distance.

Across the pond, Rory was a restaurant manager in a British-themed eatery and had been there for two years. However, he is also a dab hand at gardening, learning from his grandparents, whom he described as “avid gardeners”, especially his grandfather.

Rory’s business offers general garden maintenance services such as lawn mowing, hedge trimming, weeding and pressure washing.

He said: “I’ve been living out in New York for the past couple of years and came back just before lockdown and ended up kind of getting stuck here with the travel ban, which is still in place at the moment.

“Like a lot of people, I’ve been stuck around the house and around the village. I was walking round the village and I thought that it was the ideal time to set up a gardening business during the summer months and initially something to do for the local village and the local community.

“Then I grew the idea from there and I’ve been aiming it at my village in particular and also in Grantham and the surrounding area for the older generation who haven’t been able to go out and talk to people because of lockdown.

“So, as well as providing general gardening services, it’s nice to have a chat with these people who can’t get out of the house or see people as much.”

Due to the nature of the work, starting the new business has been smooth for Rory, despite the challenges caused by the current pandemic.

He continued: “I think with the type of business it is, it’s quite an easy set-up but fairly smooth. What’s good about it is, in terms of the virus, is that you can be socially distanced with it and it is quite safe because you never really have to enter anyone’s home and you’re always outside in the garden which is good.

“In terms of setting up, it has been straightforward.

“The initial response has been pretty good. I set up a Facebook page and a website and I’ve had good response from just word of mouth and people sharing my Facebook page.”

You can find out more about Rory’s business by visiting www.granthamgardening.co.uk

