A 64-year-old man has sustained serious facial injuries after tripping on a loose pavement slab in Grantham.

Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, was returning to his car after going to the bank last Friday, when he stepped on a wobbly paving slab on Finkin Street and crashed on to the pavement.

Rob, who is well known for his fund-raising efforts around town, was left with a swollen eye and cuts and grazes all over his face.

He said: “I had just finished at the bank and was about to cross the road on Finkin Street when I stepped on to a wobbly paving slab. I went to walk forward but tripped. I had my wallet in one hand and my phone in the other and so I wasn’t able to stop myself in time.”

Passers-by rushed to help with one member of the public using face masks to try and stem the bleeding. When that didn’t work another good Samaritan asked staff at Finkins restaurant for towels.

An ambulance rushed Rob to Lincoln County Hospital where he underwent an emergency CT scan, which luckily came back all clear.

He is now recovering at home but has been left with a black eye that is still swollen shut a week later.

Rob is now appealing for help in tracing an elderly gentleman who stopped to help and called 999.

He said: “I know it could be a long shot but I would like to find the gentleman that stopped his car asking if I needed any help.

“He called 999 and spoke to dispatcher and answered all their questions via myself and waited for the ambulance to arrive.

“If anyone has a family member, possibly aged in his late seventies or eighties, that mentions this then please contact me as I need to thank him personally for all his help.”

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, has apologised for the incident and confirmed that repairs will be carried out on the street.

In a statement to the Journal, she said: “We’re sorry to hear that a resident has tripped on one of our streets in Grantham.

“We were first made aware of a raised slab on Finkin Street on Monday through the resident’s report, and we’ve already scheduled repair works which will take place soon.

“We’ve had no other recent reports of problems with the footway on Finkin Street since we last carried out repairs there three years ago.

“If you spot a problem on one of our roads, please let us know through FixMyStreet so we can deal with it.”