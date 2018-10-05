Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted at Grantham rail station.

The 28-year-old man suffered severe facial injuries, including fractured eye sockets, in the attack, which happened at 9.35pm on Saturday September 22.

The victim had got off a train after an evening out in Nottingham when he was set upon by a group of men at the taxi rank outside the station.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in the town centre. They have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

DC Mike LeConte said: “Officers worked swiftly to arrest the suspects on the night but we would like to hear from anyone who was at the station and has further information about what happened.

“We know around 100 people got off the train at Grantham and some of these would definitely have seen the events leading up to and during the assault. We are also particularly keen for any bystanders who went to the victim’s aid to get in touch.”

Anyone with info is urged to call police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, ref 610 of 22/09. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

*Picture by Matt Buck