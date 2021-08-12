A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being assaulted in a village near Grantham.

Police are currently conducting enquiries at the scene at Fairfield Yard in Long Bennington following the incident late yesterday afternoon.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, is currently in hospital.

Police are appealing for information following serious assault in Long Bennington.

Three men, aged 72, 63, 35 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them by calling 101 quoting reference number 456 of 11 August or by emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.