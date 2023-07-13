Man suffers serious injuries following crash on A46 near Bingham

A main road remains closed following a serious collision earlier this morning (July 13).

Emergency services were called to the A46 southbound, near East Bridgford, following a collision between two vehicles.

A46. Image: Google.

Road closures have been put in place along the A46 southbound carriageway, from the Farndon roundabout, Newark, to the A6097 junction.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit and Serious Collision Unit, said: “This was a serious incident that resulted in one person being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“We are in the process of carrying out a thorough investigation to fully establish what might have caused this collision.

“Road closures have been put in place while we continue to examine the scene and these are set to remain for some time yet.

“Thank you to everyone for their ongoing patience while we conduct these important inquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist the police is asked to call 101, quoting incident 152 of 13 July 2023.