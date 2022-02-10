Home   News   Article

Emergency services attend industrial accident in Bottesford where one man sustained burn injuries

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:37, 10 February 2022
 | Updated: 10:44, 10 February 2022

Emergency services attended an industrial accident where one man sustained burn injuries.

At midday yesterday (Wednesday), Leicestershire Police were called to a report of an industrial accident at a business premises in Normanton Lane, Bottesford.

Crews from East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue were also in attendance at the scene.

Police news (54775233)
A police spokesperson said: "One man sustained burn injuries during the incident.

He was treated at hospital for his injuries which were not life changing or life threatening and he has since been discharged.

"Further enquiries will be carried out by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE)."

