Emergency services attended an industrial accident where one man sustained burn injuries.

At midday yesterday (Wednesday), Leicestershire Police were called to a report of an industrial accident at a business premises in Normanton Lane, Bottesford.

Crews from East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue were also in attendance at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "One man sustained burn injuries during the incident.

He was treated at hospital for his injuries which were not life changing or life threatening and he has since been discharged.

"Further enquiries will be carried out by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE)."