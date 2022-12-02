A Grantham resident has switched on his Christmas lights to raise money for a local hospice.

Simon Haynes turned on the lights on Thursday afternoon in support of St Barnabas Hospice.

Simon, who lives at 9 Becketts Close, Grantham, is inviting people to go along and see the lights and make a donation to the hospice.

People can pick up an envelope at the house and make a donation.

Last year, Simon raised £155 for St Barnabas, and this year he has raised the bar with more lights outside his house in a bid to raise more money for the hospice.

The lights come on at Becketts Close. (61067734)

Simon said one friend of his was looked after by St Barnabas before she died of stomach cancer and another friend, who was due to go into the hospice, died of cancer before they could be admitted. Another friend is being treated for breast cancer.

A group of onlookers counted down before Simon switched on the lights with the help of Barnabas bear, the charity mascot.

Simon Haynes with Barnabas bear at the switch-on. (61067717)

The lights at Becketts Close. (61067719)

Simon Haynes has used more lights this year. (61067721)

He said: "It took me a couple of weeks to set it up but it has come together well. I am really pleased with it."

Are you proud of your Christmas lights? Are you raising money for charity? Send in your pictures to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk