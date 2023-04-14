A Grantham man will appear at Crown Court accused of sexual assault and attempted rape.

Mukesh Bassan, aged 31, of Beechcroft Road, Grantham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday) accused of attempted rape of a woman in Lincolnshire on June 8, 2022.

He is also accused of sexual assault on the same woman on the same date.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)

Bassan was given conditional bail by magistrates to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on May 11, 2023.

The conditions prevent Bassan from contacting witnesses and entering specified places.