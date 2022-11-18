Man to appear at crown court accused of making hundreds of indecent photographs of children

A Grantham man has appeared in court accused of making and distributing indecent images of children and attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Adam Mayall, aged 22, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday).

He is accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child between May 15, 2021, and May 28, 2021 in Grantham; attempting to cause/incite a boy, aged 13 to 15, in sexual activity in Grantham between the same dates; making 101 category A indecent photographs between March 17, 2007, and June 22, 2021; making 99 indecent category C photographs of children between March 17, 2007, and June 22, 2021; making 72 indecent category B photographs between May 18, 2021, and June 22, 2021; and distributing two indecent category B photographs of children between March 13, 2021, and March 19, 2021.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)

Magistrates sent the case to Lincoln Crown Court for a hearing on December 15.

Mayall was given unconditional bail.