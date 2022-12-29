A Grantham man will appear at crown court charged with making threats to kill and assault.

David Lilley, aged 44, of Queensway, Grantham, is accused of making a threat to kill another man at a flat in London Road, Grantham, on December 17, 2022.

Lilley is also charged with assault by beating of the same man and possessing an imitation firearm, namely a silver pistol, with intent to cause fear of violence.

Lincoln Crown Court. (59947381)

Lilley will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on January 17. He was given conditional bail.