Grantham man to appear in crown court accused of making threats to kill

By Graham Newton
Published: 13:55, 29 December 2022
A Grantham man will appear at crown court charged with making threats to kill and assault.

David Lilley, aged 44, of Queensway, Grantham, is accused of making a threat to kill another man at a flat in London Road, Grantham, on December 17, 2022.

Lilley is also charged with assault by beating of the same man and possessing an imitation firearm, namely a silver pistol, with intent to cause fear of violence.

Lincoln Crown Court. (59947381)
Lilley will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on January 17. He was given conditional bail.

