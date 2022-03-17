A Grantham man on the Sex Offenders Register has been sent for sentence at the Crown Court after he admitted breaking a suspended sentence order by failing to comply with the requirements of the register.

Mark Foulston, 28, of Commercial Road, was given a suspended prison sentence of 12 months custody suspended for two years at Lincoln Crown Court in January 2020 for breaching the requirements of the Sex Offenders' Register.

Magistrates at Boston heard that after the breach Foulston opened a new bank account in January 2021 and received a debit card but failed to give the details to the police or probation service, which he was obliged to do within three days.

Mark Foulston will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court. (55510625)

He was sent for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be notified and allowed bail until that time.