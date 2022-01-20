A Grantham man will go on trial for attempted murder in April.

Mark Hough, 55, denies the offence and today (Thursday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Hough was charged with attempted murder after officers were called to an incident involving three people at a property on Manchester Way, Grantham, at 9.51pm on Wednesday, October 27, last year.

Lincoln Crown Court (54073539)

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured after suffering a puncture wound and a man in his 20s suffered minor burn injuries, police said.

Hough, of Manchester Way in Grantham, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He later entered a not guilty plea to attempted murder on October 27, 2021.

Hough also denied a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm to his son on the same date.

A pre-trial hearing was held at Lincoln Crown Court today where the prosecution indicated they were still pursuing a charge of attempted murder against Hough.

Hough will also face an alternative charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when his trial begins at Lincoln Crown Court on April 4.

Judge Simon Hirst remanded Hough into custody until his trial.