A man from the Grantham branch of the Royal British Legion will be a standard bearer at the Queen's funeral.

Gary Watson, the Royal British Legion Standard Bearer for Grantham, will represent the town's branch at the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19.

John Knightall, chairman of the Royal British Legion in Grantham, said: "It's an honour for us as a branch and honour personally and I think its an honour for Grantham as a town."

Grantham Remembrance Day parade and Service. (53066122)

A standard bearer is someone who is responsible for carrying a flag for whoever they represent.

Three people from Royal British Legion branches across Lincolnshire have been chosen to represent their branch as standard bearers at the funeral.