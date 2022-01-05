A man will be running 100km in under 12 hours to raise money for a worthy cause in memory of his grandfather.

Now a Tea Taster in Wiltshire, Rob Taylor grew up in Long Bennington and attended Kings School in Grantham.

Rob will be running 100km on Friday, November 11, and aims to do it in 11 hours, 11 minutes and 22 seconds to achieve his goal of raising £1 million for Alzheimer's Society.

Rob Taylor in training for his 100km challenge. (54092122)

He will be completing the run in memory of his grandfather, Harvey Taylor, who fought in WW2 and unfortunately succumbed to Alzheimer's.

Rob said: "Connections and networks, it defines our brains, allowing us to process a vast amount of information in order to perform everything from basic tasks to phenomenal achievements.

"This is robbed from those who suffer with Alzheimer's; I want to harness the power of connections and networks to hit the fundraising target of £1,000,000."

In October, Rob ran the London Marathon in a time of four hours and 17 minutes and has begun training again, starting with shorter runs.

Rob continued:"I learned from my previous marathon training that slow and steady beats increasing distance too soon, so I’m going right from the beginning with 5km and 10km at the moment.

"It is the first time I will be running more than a marathon so I am looking forward to getting into this distance hopefully beginning June.

"We are all connected in this world through six people who know six more people who in turn know six etc.

"If you are able to donate £1 and share this message with six other people who repeat this process, over £1 million would be raised in just eight phases."

If you would like to donate to Rob's fundraiser you can do so at https://justgiving.com/fundraising/100toremember or https://100toremember.com/