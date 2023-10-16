A Grantham man is running 200 miles throughout October to raise money for a cancer charity.

Daniel Brewer is raising money for Young Lives vs Cancer.

He was originally supposed to run 100 miles throughout October, however his friends said he could “run more” and is now running 200 miles.

Daniel said: “It started when an ad popped up on Facebook.

“You see the face of a child with a smile on her face and then you read what she’s going through.

“Families are suffering. This charity [Young Lives vs Cancer] accommodates families to get them closer to help support their child while they are in care.

“It’s about raising money to support these families.”

Daniel is a trainer at Well-being Program Gym, in Withambrook Park Industrial Estate, which helps people with physical and mental health problems.

He also raises money for other local charities.

To donate to Daniel’s fundraiser, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/daniel-brewer-1694628421010?utm_source=IG.

Daniel’s original goal was to raise £150, but he has currently raised £936, as of October 16.