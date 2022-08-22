A man will be running the Lincoln City Half Marathon to raise funds for first responder charity LIVES.

Daniel O’Brien, of Ruskington, hopes to raise awareness for the tremendous work that LIVES does across the county, and is appealing to the public for donations to help him raise as much as possible for the charity.

Daniel, who turned 35 in June, decided that this year he wanted to look at supporting some local charities. Having read an article on increasing ambulance delays in Lincolnshire and how LIVES is helping to reduce the burden on paramedics, he decided he would support them.

Daniel O'Brien. (58677081)

LIVES is a unique charity that supports 700+ volunteers who give up their time to save lives across the county, which includes volunteers in Grantham.

Its first responders have helped over 20,000 people across Lincolnshire since 2017. Its team literally save lives by delivering vital immediate care in those critical first moments before handing over to the ambulance service.

Daniel O’Brien said: “LIVES volunteers are making a huge difference to people here in Lincolnshire bridging critical care until paramedics can get to the scene.

Daniel O'Brien is raising money for LIVES charity by running a half marathon. (58669079)

"I was really concerned upon reading about the delays here with ambulances, which can be caused for many reasons, and this charity can step in and give people hope.

"If anyone would like to support me with a small donation then LIVES will benefit - thank you."

The QR code which you scan to donate. (58677105)

"The most I have ever run is seven kilometres and that was a while ago! But I am excited and looking forward to it!"

If you would like to Daniel's efforts, you can do so at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Daniel-O-Brien13.

Daniel is currently training hard in the gym and running so that he can complete the marathon which is set to take place on September 18.