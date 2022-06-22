A runner from Grantham will be running the London Marathon barefoot in aid of Cancer Research.

Steven Smith will also be wearing a weighted vest whilst he runs the marathon in the capital city on Sunday October 2.

Steven said: "The whole concept about the barefooted weighted vest marathon run was I lost my mother three years ago to cancer, so I’ve been on an adventure pilgrimage of late raising money for charity’s while doing crazy stunts.

Steven Smith will be running the London Marathon on October 2 in aid of Cancer Research. (57479979)

"The barefoot and weighted vest have meaning.

"The barefoot represents the pain cancer patients have to go through.

"26 miles barefooted is going to hurt!

"The weighted vest represents the weight of having cancer.

"There won’t be a second that goes by that you don’t think and it, worry about it constantly being on your mind."

In the past, Steven has also climbed Ben Nevis barefoot, climbed a mountain with 100lb barbell on his back, and also climbed a mountain ten times in under 24 hours, which was equivalent to the height of Mount Everest.