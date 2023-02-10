A man will walk 156 miles in memory of his brother and to raise awareness around male mental health.

Dom Brister, born in Grantham, will walk from Warrington to Bourne, in memory of his brother Ed who passed away in 2018 in his sleep from an undiagnosed heart disease.

The walk, named 'Bring Ed Home', will begin at 7am on Thursday, March 23, and will pass through Grantham. Dom hopes to be in Bourne by lunchtime on Saturday, March 25.

Dom Brister is walking in memory of his brother Ed Brister. (62370024)

Dom, 43, said: "I did a 24-hour walk two years ago to raise awareness for men's mental health and I wanted to increase the challenge.

"Ed lived in Warrington, and I guess we as a family never really got a goodbye as he died in his sleep. Maybe in my head this is just another way to 'Bring Ed Home'."

Dom's wife Nicola founded Don't Lose Hope, a mental health charity based in Bourne and established in 2018 that has grown from a small community café and counselling service to the "largest independent mental health charity in the area".

Ed Brister (left) with his parents. (62370041)

The service has provided over 50,000 counselling sessions to people since it began, and is the only provider of counselling for young people within 60 miles.

Ed suffered with mental health issues.

Dom added: "Ed was that little brother who would always pop up when you least expected it and then always be there if and when you needed him.

Dom Brister (second left) and his brother Ed (far right). (62370062)

"He struggled with his own mental health and would often ping me a text for a chat. I wasn't always able to give the best advice but he would keep coming back so I guess it must have helped. I'd love to get a text now, but sadly not.

"In the job I do, I see far too many men struggling due to the self stigma, thinking that it is not the done thing for men to open up.

"I want to get men talking, and the only way this will happen is by seeing men talk, and guys realising that it is perfectly normal for everyone to struggle from time to time."

Dom is asking the people of Grantham to join him on his walk when he passes through town.

He is expected to pass through town in the early hours of the morning on the Saturday.

He added: "I would like the people of Grantham to maybe join me for a few miles or even just down the High Street.

"I would like to people to join me for the company for my own mental health, but also for them to think about men they know who are struggling. By walking they are showing them support."

All money raised from the walk will go towards 'Don't Lose Hope'. Every £20 raised will pay for one counselling session.

If Ed was alive, Dom thinks "he'd think I'm crazy, but he would always be my biggest supporter no matter what.

"I have his ashes powdered into a tattoo on my arm so he will be with me throughout!"

If anyone would like to donate, they can go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BringEdHome.

Dom will have a support vehicle driving alongside him throughout, which includes vehicle signage support from Signs Express in Grantham.