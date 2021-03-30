Man tried to lure dog from owner in village near Grantham

A woman is warning people walking their dogs to be on their guard after she was approached by a man.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, was walking her Staffordshire bull terrier between Ancaster and Oasby on Thursday, March 18, when she noticed a white van drive past her and pull up further down the road.

A man got out of the van and started whistling to her dog.

The woman immediately called her dog back to her and asked the man what he wanted.

The man, who she described as being large with a heavy accent, replied that he wanted to know what breed the dog was.

She said: “He started walking towards us and so I quickly went under a bush and across some fields.”

It is the second time the woman has been approached while walking her dog.

She added: “The first time was two weeks ago in the same area. Again a guy in a white van pulled over and asked what breed my dog was.

“I just wanted to let people know to be vigilant.”

Despite concerns, Lincolnshire Police say that cases of dog theft have halved over the past year and have released figures which they hope will be of some reassurance to owners.