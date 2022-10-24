A man was reported to the police for attempting to break into cars on a street in Grantham last night (Sunday).

It was stated on the Barrowby Lodge/Miller and Carter Estate Facebook page that a man was spotted "trying peoples cars and walking up drives" on Balmoral Drive at around 7pm.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: "We received reports of a man looking through car windows on Balmoral Drive in Grantham at around 7pm.

Police are appealing for information. Picture: iStock (60024192)

"He was later seen leaving the area and heading towards Lindisfarne Way."

Police are appealing if anyone has any information then to contact 101 and quote incident 317 of 23 October.