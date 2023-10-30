A man has undergone an operation today (Monday) for a broken jaw, following an “unprovoked” attack on him and his fiancée.

Danny Moore and his fiancée Nikki Freeman were attacked by a group of several people on Saturday (October 28) just before 11pm in Westgate.

Both went to hospital after the attack, and Danny is now undergoing an operation for his broken jaw.

Nikki said: “They stamped on us [and] hit my fiancé round the head, we think with a bat.

“I just wanted to protect his head so I sort of cocooned him.

“I was shoved to the floor. My arm is cut up, [I have a] bruised eye and stamp marks.

“My fiancé has a massively bruised ear.

“[It was] totally unprovoked.”

Lincolnshire Police attended the incident at 11.05pm on the night.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a report of an assault at around 11.05pm on Westgate, Grantham.

“A man was taken to hospital for treatment and investigations are ongoing.”