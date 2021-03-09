A man wanted in connection with a public disturbance in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham has been identified.

Police released a photograph yesterday of the man they wanted to speak to following the incident in which a metal bollard was swung in the direction of two other men.

The incident happened at 11.30am on February 5.

Lincolnshire Police (44460719)

Lincolnshire Police said no one was injured but officers believed the man would be able to assist with their investigation.

Officers thanked the press and public for helping them to identify the man.