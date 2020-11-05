Lincolnshire Police is seeking the whereabouts of a 53-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a sexual offences enquiry.

Police believe the man, Mark Gibbins, may be using different names and homeless hostels.

Anyone with information that could assist the enquiry should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting reference 20*2978 or by e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting the reference in the subject box.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org .