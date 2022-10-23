Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man wearing balaclava in Fulbeck reported to Lincolnshire Police

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:06, 23 October 2022
 | Updated: 11:07, 23 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A man spotted wearing a balaclava in the early hours of the morning has been reported to the police.

Lincolnshire Police were made aware of a man wearing a balaclava at around 12.42am on Friday morning (October 22).

A man was reported to be driving around Washdyke Lane in Fulbeck.

Police news (25420265)
Police news (25420265)

A man wearing a balaclava was reported to have gotten out of a vehicle and looked at another vehicle before leaving the area.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers conducted an extensive search of the area to look for the vehicle and the male but both were not located."

Crime Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE