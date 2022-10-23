A man spotted wearing a balaclava in the early hours of the morning has been reported to the police.

Lincolnshire Police were made aware of a man wearing a balaclava at around 12.42am on Friday morning (October 22).

A man was reported to be driving around Washdyke Lane in Fulbeck.

A man wearing a balaclava was reported to have gotten out of a vehicle and looked at another vehicle before leaving the area.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers conducted an extensive search of the area to look for the vehicle and the male but both were not located."