Man wearing balaclava in Fulbeck reported to Lincolnshire Police
Published: 11:06, 23 October 2022
| Updated: 11:07, 23 October 2022
A man spotted wearing a balaclava in the early hours of the morning has been reported to the police.
Lincolnshire Police were made aware of a man wearing a balaclava at around 12.42am on Friday morning (October 22).
A man was reported to be driving around Washdyke Lane in Fulbeck.
A man wearing a balaclava was reported to have gotten out of a vehicle and looked at another vehicle before leaving the area.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers conducted an extensive search of the area to look for the vehicle and the male but both were not located."