Grantham man who beat cancer set for virtual triathlon with cousin across two nations

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 17:00, 28 June 2020

Two cousins in two different countries will complete a full Olympic length triathlon to raise money for a kidney cancer charity.

Jack Swift and his cousin Phil Tietjen will be completing the triathlon virtually on July 25, as the London Triathlon was cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

However, while Jack sets out from his home on Harlaxton Road, Phil will complete the triathlon in the German town of Xanten.

