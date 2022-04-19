A man who admitted breaking a suspended sentence order by failing to comply with requirements of the sex offenders register has been warned to expect jail by a judge.

Mark Foulston, 28, of Commercial Road, Grantham, was given a suspended prison sentence of 12 months custody suspended for two years at Lincoln Crown Court in January 2020 for breaching requirements of the sex offenders' Register.

However, Foulston opened a new bank account in January 2021 and received a debit card but failed to give the details to the police or probation service, which he was obliged to do within three days, a court heard.

Judge Simon Hirst asked the probation service for an updated report on Foulston when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

"I really want to know how he is getting on," Judge Hirst said.

The judge also warned Foulston to get a lawyer for the next hearing as he was facing a custodial sentence.

Judge Hirst told Foulston: "Prison is very likely indeed.

"You may well have come to the end of the line.

"You don't seem to be taking this order seriously."

Foulston, who represented himself during the hearing, insisted that he was taking the order seriously and said that he had been suffering with mental health problems.

Judge Hirst granted Foulston bail until 19 May when he will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.