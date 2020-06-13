A man who returfed the communal area outside his rented home has been instructed to remove it by the housing group which owns his property.

Scott Fendley, who lives in Beck Gardens in Grantham, decided to returf the communal area out of his own pocket to give his neighbours’ children somewhere safe to play.

Scott has lived in the Longhurst Group-owned property for seven years, but claims that “there’s been no ground upkeep for the last four years”.