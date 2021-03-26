A Grantham man is walking 11,000 steps every day in March for Prostate Cancer UK.

Anthony Marchant, aged 66, undertook the challenge in memory of his late father, Sergeant John Marchant, who served in the Army for 26 years and suffered from the disease.

Two years ago, Anthony had a heart attack and a brain injury. He was in hospital for quite a long time. When he was discharged, his doctor advised him to try and walk every day to maintain his heart.

Anthony Marchant in his Prostate Cancer UK t shirt. (45483984)

However, before starting the challenge, his usual daily walk would be around 3,000 steps, but throughout March, he has walked over 11,000 steps each day, which usually accounts for over five miles of walking.

Anthony completes the 11,000 steps in stages, with breaks in between and has a walker to assist him, as well as his wife , Jil, who is his full time carer and has been Anthony’s “rock” since his heart attack.

To find out more or to donate, visit: marchthemonth.prostatecanceruk.org/fundraising/anthonys-march-for-prostate-fundraiser